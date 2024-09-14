Elizabeth Munoz Sells 188,189 Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Munoz sold 188,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $715,118.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Torrid Price Performance
CURV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,520. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $419.77 million, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 2.01. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.87 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CURV shares. Morgan Stanley cut Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Torrid in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Torrid
Torrid Company Profile
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Torrid
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.