Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.98

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.98 and traded as high as $7.77. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 959,700 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $416.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $254.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,934 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 623,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 436,911 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,314.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 253,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 75.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

