Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Endeavor Group has a payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Endeavor Group to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

