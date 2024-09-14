Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Enel Chile Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ENIC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 340,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.16. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 61.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,586,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 789,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Enel Chile by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,432,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 4.7% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,842,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 82,734 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 700,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

