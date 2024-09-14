Enjin Coin (ENJ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.91 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $256.64 million and $9.91 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,835,028,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,727,327,614 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

