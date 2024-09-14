Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock Position Increased by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Enstar Group accounts for about 3.5% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 87.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 48.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 759.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ESGR opened at $320.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $229.57 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.94 and its 200 day moving average is $309.30.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

