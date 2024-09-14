Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,223,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 331,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,773,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 143,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,942,000 after acquiring an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 336,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.13. The company has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

