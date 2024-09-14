Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.02% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,102,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $186.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

