Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,743 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of ServiceNow worth $522,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.8 %

NOW opened at $878.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $807.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $766.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $889.52.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

