Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,153,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941,710 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 33.62% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $702,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMTM. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.
iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $40.60.
About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.