Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Billion Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,492,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,736,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTI opened at $277.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.