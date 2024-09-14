Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 420,007 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.91% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,253,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $194.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $196.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.71.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

