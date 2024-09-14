Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 59,826 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $593,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $126.02 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.03.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

