Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,706,045 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.52% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $966,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

