Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 160,241 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,943,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,364,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $75.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

