EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Cut by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,938,635,000 after buying an additional 146,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after buying an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after buying an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna cut their target price on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EOG opened at $119.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

