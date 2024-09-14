EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,495 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $119.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

