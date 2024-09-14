Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 13th (ACAD, ADBE, AHH, AZO, CAE, CDTX, CTSH, INFY, ITW, JAGX)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, September 13th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.