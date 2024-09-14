Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 13th (ACAD, ADBE, AHH, AZO, CAE, CDTX, CTSH, INFY, ITW, JAGX)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, September 13th:
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.