Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for September 13th (ACAD, ADBE, AHH, AZO, CAE, CDTX, CTSH, INFY, ITW, JAGX)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, September 13th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

