Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.40

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.46. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 9,286 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 31.32 and a quick ratio of 31.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The investment management company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1,140.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

