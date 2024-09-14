ERC20 (ERC20) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $0.24 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009499 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,849.99 or 1.00026890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013319 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00378049 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

