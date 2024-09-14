Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $84.41 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $84.41 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $18.63 or 0.00031198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,729.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.70 or 0.00551986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00110403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.00285332 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00080975 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,736,448 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.