Ethereum (ETH) Market Capitalization Tops $292.51 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $292.51 billion and $13.80 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $2,430.87 or 0.04016764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00041156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,332,298 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

