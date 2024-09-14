ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.03 and last traded at $39.03. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (SCDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US companies. SCDL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

