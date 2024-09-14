Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.40.

Everbridge stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Everbridge has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $114,627.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,842,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 2,591.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 454,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 437,944 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,356,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $7,016,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 554,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 183,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

