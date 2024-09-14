EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI) to Issue Dividend of $0.31 on October 7th

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

EVI Industries Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN EVI opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

