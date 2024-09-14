Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Evolus has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after buying an additional 2,477,623 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 5,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 930,566 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,628,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Evolus by 84.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 405,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 185,532 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

