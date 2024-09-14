ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ExlService by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after acquiring an additional 905,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,208,000 after acquiring an additional 160,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 661.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 90,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Activity

In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,516.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,516.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,625 shares of company stock worth $5,685,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

