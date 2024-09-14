Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Insider Sandpiper Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sandpiper Asset Management Inc. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.19, for a total value of C$137,860.50.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Extendicare Inc has a 12-month low of C$6.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.90.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

