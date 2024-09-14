Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the August 15th total of 1,420,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,580,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Exxe Group Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AXXA traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,529,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,706. Exxe Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get Exxe Group alerts:

About Exxe Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.