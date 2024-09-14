EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, an increase of 420.4% from the August 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
EZGO Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ EZGO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 40,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,681. EZGO Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.
EZGO Technologies Company Profile
