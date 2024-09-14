Family Capital Trust Co Has $13.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Family Capital Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after buying an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,952,000 after acquiring an additional 768,822 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.