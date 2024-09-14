Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Fc Global Realty Inc (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Fc Global Realty shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 11,300 shares traded.
Fc Global Realty Stock Down 47.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
About Fc Global Realty
FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fc Global Realty
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Fc Global Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fc Global Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.