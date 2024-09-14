Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.42

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $1.11. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 7,457,725 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Up 6.4 %
Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $37.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Federal National Mortgage Association
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Stock Average Calculator
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.