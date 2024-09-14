Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.42

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $1.11. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 7,457,725 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $37.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.17 billion.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

