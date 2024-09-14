FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Trading 4.1% Higher

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 1,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

FFBW Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

