Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading Up 0.6%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.53 and last traded at $22.53. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

About Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF

The Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (FDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in companies that prioritize and advance womens leadership and development. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

