Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $254.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $246.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $202,702.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $15,878,005 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.