Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $175.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $175.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

