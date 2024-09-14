FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Insider Buys A$41,100.00 in Stock

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL – Get Free Report) insider Terri Rhodes bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,100.00 ($27,400.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise claims and policy management software for employee benefits and life, accident, and health insurance industries worldwide. The company offers FINEOS Platform, a Software-as-a-Service core insurance platform.

