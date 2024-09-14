First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Up 965.5% in August

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 965.5% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 38,094 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $5,003,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 84,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FDT opened at $56.09 on Friday. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $428.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.63.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.8713 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

