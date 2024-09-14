First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Up 358.0% in August

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 358.0% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FNK traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. 20,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,047. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $217.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
