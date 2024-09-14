First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Up 84.2% in August

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE FMY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. 6,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Cuts Dividend
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.