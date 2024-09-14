First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Up 84.2% in August

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE FMY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. 6,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

