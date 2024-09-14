First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Up 405.5% in August

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 405.5% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTQI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. 67,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,300. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.40 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
