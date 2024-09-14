First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Up 405.5% in August

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 405.5% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTQI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.32. 67,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,300. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.40 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

