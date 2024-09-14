First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Holdings Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

