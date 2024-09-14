First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the August 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NASDAQ TDIV traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 59,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,968. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
