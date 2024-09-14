First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the August 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ TDIV traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 59,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,968. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,082,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,401,000 after purchasing an additional 242,111 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

