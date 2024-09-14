First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation (LON:FBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,549.84 ($20.27) and last traded at GBX 1,559.60 ($20.39). Approximately 97 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,563.40 ($20.44).

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1,434.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,556.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,492.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation

(Get Free Report)

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology UCITS ETF Class A USD Accumulation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.