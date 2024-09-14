Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

FLO has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

FLO stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,148,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,533,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 4.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,851,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,907,000 after purchasing an additional 242,797 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Flowers Foods by 73.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,301,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,592 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,623,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,631,000 after purchasing an additional 54,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,720,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 160,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

