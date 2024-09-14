FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Up 314.3% in August

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance

Shares of FLYLF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.67.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

