Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.95.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 13.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 23.1% in the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $7,459,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

