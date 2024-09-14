Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Shares Acquired by American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

FLMI stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

