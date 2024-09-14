Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.48

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.48 and last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 190395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE India ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KWB Wealth grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.